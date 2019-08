The tournament, which is known as the Police Olympics and is held every five years, is being held in Chengdu, China on August 8-18, according to IRNA.

The Islamic Republic of Iran's Law Enforcement Team has participated with 7 athletes in judo, karate, taekwondo and step-climbing.

Representatives from more than 80 countries are participating in the tournament.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish