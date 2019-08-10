Malaysian scholar says US support for HR false claim

Chairman of Consultative Council of Malaysia's Islamic Organization (Mapim) Mohammad Azmi Abdul Hamid told IRNA that "Human Rights in Islam and the Western Human Rights are different since the rights in Islam are focused on five essentials of human well-being, that is religion, life, intellect, offspring and property, he said, adding that what is called Human Rights in the West are revolving around absolute freedom of individuals."

The West, particularly the US, has waged wars in different parts of the world from Afghanistan to Iraq and Yemen, he said.

While the West claims that it supports the Human Rights, it does not respect the very basic rights of the people in the war-stricken countries such as letting them decide for the future of their own countries.

"Human Rights claims by the US and its allies are nothing, but to ensure they comply with the Western interests," he said.

Mohammad Azmi Abdul Hamid argued that "US has no moral ground to talk about Human Rights because it is the biggest culprit that destroys democracy in those countries through US' military intervention."

The Malaysian Human Rights activist, who has won an award for standing up against the rights abuse in various countries, including Myanmar, India, Syria, Palestine and Yemen, said that the US unilateral sanctions against Iran is a gross instance of Human Rights violation.

The sanctions that were imposed on Iran by Washington after it withdrew from the landmark nuclear deal with the country have disrupted the flow of basic human supplies such as medicine and food to Iran, the award-winning scholar said.

The US officials, however, claim that the measures were not meant to affect the livelihood of Iranian households, he added.

The West have used Human Rights as a tool for suppress the nations whose policies are not in line with it interests, he said.

There have been numerous contradictions between the Western claims and acts, he said, referring to death of many refugees on route to the Western countries.

The ceremony of the 5th International Islamic Human Rights Award (2019) was held in Tehran on August 7.

9156**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish