US fears it's real image to be unveiled by Zarif

The US granted visa to Zarif who was aimed to attend a UN meeting. But surprisingly, they limited his movement to the UN headquarters, the Iranian embassy and his residence – a total distance of six blocks.

During his short stay in New York, the Iranian foreign minister had several interviews with American media in which he openly talked about US double standard policies in dealing with global issues along with its unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal being regarded as a multinational accord endorsed by the UN Security Council.

The US fears its real image to be unveiled by Zarif as the Iranian foreign minister explicitly talks about US blaming Iran for violating human rights, while turning a blind eye to Saudi war crimes in Yemen.

The US Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions against Zarif eight days ago (on July 31). To justify the move, Steven Mnuchin, the US Treasury secretary, argued that the Iranian foreign minister is “the regime’s primary spokesperson around the world".

Referring to Mr. Mnuchin’s remarks, Zarif wrote on his Twitter account, “Is the truth really that painful?”

“It has no effect on me or my family, as I have no property or interests outside of Iran,” the foreign minister said.

“Thank you for considering me such a huge threat to your agenda,” he added.

It seems that some hardliners in the US are not even satisfied with the financial restrictions imposed on the Iranian minister and are suggesting that Zarif has to be also banned from US social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to further silence him.

9341**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish