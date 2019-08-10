Iran envoy says US sanctions amount to economic terrorism

In a congratulatory message to the Iraqi government and nation on the eve of Eid al-Adha, Masjedi said that the Iranian nation is celebrating Eid al-Adha while “the US hegemonic government”, violating all the legal norms and the International Humanitarian Law has imposed arbitrary sanctions on Iran to initiate a full-scale economic war against the people of the country.

This economic war has been rightly referred to as economic terrorism, the ambassador said.

God willing and with the reliance of the Iranian government and nation on the Almighty God, the criminal acts of the US and its allies will fail once again, he added.

Masjedi expressed hope that unity and solidarity will be further consolidated among Muslim nations so as to fail the plots hatched by the US and the Zionist regime to create discord and tension in the region.

He congratulated the Iraqi government and nation as well as all the Iranians residing in Iraq on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, wishing further enhanced relations and deep-rooted friendship among the two nations.

He prayed upon God to bestow peace, security, prosperity and growth to the Iraqi people on this auspicious occasion.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish