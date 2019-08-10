Ayatollah Khamenei urges Muslims to resist Deal of Century

Disavowal of the arrogance, led by the US, means disavowal of killing the oppressed and igniting wars; condemnation of centers of terrorism, including DAESH and American Blackwater (the US private company involved in war crimes in Iraq); wrath of the Muslim World over the deeds of the child-killing Zionist regime and its supporters; and condemnation of the US ignition of wars in the Western Asia and Northern Africa, the Leader said in his message.

Stressing that the issue of Palestine is a top priority for the Muslims, Ayatollah Khamenei added that conspiracy of the Deal of the Century set by the US and its puppets is a crime against humanity.

The Leader invited the Muslims to actively participate in the fight against the enemy and said that the Deal of the Century is, God willing, doomed to fail.

9417**1416

