US threatens Iran to blackmail Persian Gulf states

All US allies have failed and all its enemies are still standing, said Pierre Raffoul, an advisor to President Michel Aoun, on Friday evening in an interview with Al-Mayadeen Television.

Regarding the developments of Syria, Raffoul said that Damascus has won the war and many parties of the war are trying to return to the country.

He said that Lebanon stands by Syria in international campaign against terrorism and safeguarding the Syrian territorial integrity.

About the statement issued by the US embassy in Damascus regarding the shooting incident in which two aides to a Lebanese Druze minister were killed in Jabal province about a month ago, he wondered if the incident is that important for Washington.

The US aim with such interference is to back certain groups that are relaying on them, he said, adding that the time for making divisions in Lebanon with depending on foreigners is over.

The US embassy in Damascus issued a statement a few days ago to call for investigation of the attacks that took place between the areas of Kabrshmoun and Bsatin in Aley district and led to the death of two of the State Minister for Displaced Affairs Saleh al-Gharib’s bodyguards and injury of one Progressive Socialist Party member.

