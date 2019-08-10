Estonia issues visa for Iranian wrestlers

Iranian foreign ministry made coordination with Finland Embassy to receive the visas for the junior athletes.

Managing director of Iranian foreign ministry for protocol affairs Javad Maboudifar had contacted the Estonian Foreign Ministry requesting for the visas.

In the wake of problems for receiving visa for Iranian junior wrestlers to attend World Championships which is slated to be held on August 12-18.

The Foreign Ministry intervened to speed up issuance of visas for Iranian junior athletes after the head of Iran Wrestling Federation Alireza Dabir had appealed for personal help of Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The World Championships is supposed to be held in Tallinn, Estonia.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish