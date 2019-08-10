10 August 2019 - 10:15
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code 83431536
0 Persons

Estonia issues visa for Iranian wrestlers

Estonia issues visa for Iranian wrestlers

Tehran, Aug 10, IRNA – Estonia has issued visa for Iranian wrestlers to attend World Championships thanks to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif's efforts.

Iranian foreign ministry made coordination with Finland Embassy to receive the visas for the junior athletes.

Managing director of Iranian foreign ministry for protocol affairs Javad Maboudifar had contacted the Estonian Foreign Ministry requesting for the visas.

In the wake of problems for receiving visa for Iranian junior wrestlers to attend World Championships which is slated to be held on August 12-18.

The Foreign Ministry intervened to speed up issuance of visas for Iranian junior athletes after the head of Iran Wrestling Federation Alireza Dabir had appealed for personal help of Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The World Championships is supposed to be held in Tallinn, Estonia.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
4 + 3 =