Zarif says Iranian power is intrinsic originating from people

In an Instagram video post which was released on Friday night, Zarif said "we are dependent on people and we should try to guarantee people's rights.

Earlier Zarif said the Iranian nation will not bow to pressures but rather work with other world nations to make those who are exerting pressure on Iran to talk to the nation in no other language than reverence and never dare threaten Iranians.

He noted that Iranian power is intrinsic originating from people and that security, legitimacy; progress and independence do not have external sources.

"We never purchase or sell security because our progress and legitimacy originate from our people," he reiterated.

