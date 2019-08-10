10 August 2019 - 09:07
Zarif says Govt must ensure respect for people's rights

Zarif says Govt must ensure respect for people's rights

Tehran, Aug 10, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif underlined to ensure respect for the rights of the people, saying Iranian government should make efforts in this regard more than any other state.

In his Instagram video post which was released o Friday night, Zarif said we are dependent on people and we should try to respect people's rights.

Earlier Zarif said the Iranian nation will not bow to pressures but rather work with other world nations to make those who are exerting pressure on Iran to talk to the nation in no other language than reverence and never dare threaten Iranians.

He noted that Iranian power is intrinsic originating from people and that security, legitimacy; progress and independence do not have external sources.

"We never purchase or sell security because our progress and legitimacy originate from our people," he reiterated.

