Commander describes Iran armed forces as invincible

Heidari told IRNA that the ground forces of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran are well-prepared at the border areas to defend the country.

He added that the armed forces are deployed with full equipment at borders but it does not mean that there is a any threat to Iranian border areas.

All movements of the enemies are being monitored by the ground forces to ensure full security, he noted.

Iranian armed forces take advantage of domestic equipment, techniques and tactics, Heidari said, adding that Iran will thwart the enemies foolish and excessive demand strongly.

Elaborating on the rapid deployment strategy of the ground forces for urgent operations, he said that all units of the army have changed into combative to respond to threats in the shortest times.

Earlier speaking to reporters, Heidari said Iranian forces are well-prepared to defend the country against any threat being posed by trans-regional forces.

On July 17, the Ground forces of Iranian Army unveiled brand new drone capable of detecting , intercepting and targeting the threats on missions inside or outside airspace.

The totally indigenous Mohajer 6 was made in cooperation with the Army, the Ministry of Defense, Quds Aviation Industries, said Commander of specialized drone manufacturing unit of the Army Brigadier General Shahram Hassannejad.

