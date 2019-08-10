Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 10

** IRAN NEWS
- Any US war major threat to Israel
- Trump: I can't hold a candle to the IRGC
- German designated to head INSTEX bows out at last minute
** IRAN DAILY
- Iran says reserves right to counter Israeli presence in US-led Persian Gulf coalition
- Government figures show foreign investment in industrial, mining projects up 90%
- MP: Trump has political objectives in seeking negotiations with Iran
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Iranian wrestlers win seven medals at 2019 Tbilisi Grand Prix
- Syria slams U.S.-Turkish ‘safe zone’ deal
- Over 2 million Muslims begin annual Hajj
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Kayhan Kalhor wins WOMEX Artist Award
- Iran start Tokyo Volleyball Qualification on high
- VP inaugurates industrial, development projects in northeastern Iran
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Steel sales double to $4b
- Cost of money declines 1.5%
- Tehran-Ankara passenger train services resume
