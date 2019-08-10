Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 10

** IRAN NEWS

- Any US war major threat to Israel

- Trump: I can't hold a candle to the IRGC

- German designated to head INSTEX bows out at last minute

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran says reserves right to counter Israeli presence in US-led Persian Gulf coalition

- Government figures show foreign investment in industrial, mining projects up 90%

- MP: Trump has political objectives in seeking negotiations with Iran

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iranian wrestlers win seven medals at 2019 Tbilisi Grand Prix

- Syria slams U.S.-Turkish ‘safe zone’ deal

- Over 2 million Muslims begin annual Hajj

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Kayhan Kalhor wins WOMEX Artist Award

- Iran start Tokyo Volleyball Qualification on high

- VP inaugurates industrial, development projects in northeastern Iran

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Steel sales double to $4b

- Cost of money declines 1.5%

- Tehran-Ankara passenger train services resume

