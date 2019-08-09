9 August 2019 - 23:33
Journalist ID: 2377
News Code 83431306
0 Persons

Supreme Leader's message to be released in 18 languages on Day of Arafah

Supreme Leader's message to be released in 18 languages on Day of Arafah

Tehran, Aug 9, IRNA – Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei's message to Haj pilgrims will be read out in Mount Arafat and translated version of the message will be made available to all the pilgrims from around the world on Day of Arafah.

Mehdi Mostafavi, a member of international scientific board of Supreme Leader's Office told IRNA late on Friday, concurrent with reciting the message in Persian language, it will be rendered into 18 languages for the other pilgrims doing rituals in Mount Arafat.

The message will be translated into Arabic, English, French, Turkish, Urdu, Spanish, Indonesian, Russian, Hausa, Swahili, Indian, Italian, Azeri, Filipino, German, Chinese, Bengali and Pashtu languages for non-Iranian Muslim pilgrims.

8072**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish 

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 14 =