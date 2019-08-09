Supreme Leader's message to be released in 18 languages on Day of Arafah

Mehdi Mostafavi, a member of international scientific board of Supreme Leader's Office told IRNA late on Friday, concurrent with reciting the message in Persian language, it will be rendered into 18 languages for the other pilgrims doing rituals in Mount Arafat.

The message will be translated into Arabic, English, French, Turkish, Urdu, Spanish, Indonesian, Russian, Hausa, Swahili, Indian, Italian, Azeri, Filipino, German, Chinese, Bengali and Pashtu languages for non-Iranian Muslim pilgrims.

