Iran volleyball team wins Cuba 3-2

Iranian team lost the two first sets to the rival, but it made a dramatic comeback to win the three remaining sets, defeating the strong team.

Igor Kolakovic's men included Saeed Ma'rouf, Amir Ghafour, Milad Ebadipour, Pourya Fayyazi, Ali Shafiei, Seyyed Mohammad Mousavi and Mohammad Reza Hazratpour.

Olympic Qualification Tournament will be held in six groups of four teams from August 9-11.

Iran will face off Mexico on Saturday before locking horns with Russia on Sunday.

The qualifiers kicked off today and go through August 11.

Japan has already won its place in the event as the host and the five remaining teams will be determined in Continental Olympic Qualification tournaments from January 6 to 12, 2020.

