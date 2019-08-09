Zarif: Iran not to hesitate to safeguard its security

"Persian Gulf is vital lifeline and thus nat'l security priority for Iran, which has long ensured maritime security," Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Friday.



He added: "Mindful of this reality, any extra-regional presence is by definition source of insecurity - despite propaganda."



"Iran won't hesitate to safeguard its security," Iranian top diplomat reiterated.

In line with Iranophobia policies, Americans are after creating a coalition in the Persian Gulf which will increase tensions in the region more than ever.

Many countries including Japan, Germany, France and Spain have so far opposed joining the maritime coalition.

The United States Secretary of Defense Mark Esper earlier claimed: "Any and every country that has an interest in freedom of navigation and freedom of commerce needs to really consider [being] involved in this type of monitoring of the strait."

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi described the possibility of Zionists’ presence in the Persian Gulf as blatant threat against Iran, saying fighting their presence is Iran’s rights.

Mousavi said Iran believes that this coalition is provocative. He also noted that Iran regards any presence of the Zionist occupiers in this coalition that its illegitimate presence is cause of insecurity and instability in the Middle East as a vivid threat against its security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He added that in the framework of Iran’s defensive policy, it will have no doubt and the US and the Israeli regime will be responsible for this dangerous act.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish