Military official says US coalition fails before creation

Addressing a meeting with university officials, Pourdastan said Iran analyzes all movements on earth, in the sea, at borders and also trans-regional ones and will adopt suitable defensive capacities.

Referring to US attempts to create coalition in the Persian Gulf, he said except for one or two countries, other ones have not joined the coalition.

United States Secretary of Defense Mark Esper earlier said: “Any and every country that has an interest in freedom of navigation and freedom of commerce needs to really consider [being] involved in this type of monitoring of the strait.”

In line with Iranophobia policies, Americans are after creating a coalition in the Persian Gulf which will increase tensions in the region more than ever.

Many countries, including Japan, Germany, France and Spain have so far opposed joining the maritime coalition.

Meanwhile, in reaction to certain rumors that the Zionist regime is getting ready to join the US military coalition aiming to so-called safeguarding shipping in the Persian Gulf, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Iran believes that this coalition is provocative.

He also noted that Iran regards any presence of the Zionist occupiers in this coalition that its illegitimate presence is cause of insecurity and instability in the Middle East as a vivid threat against its security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

