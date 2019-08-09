Senior cleric says US withdrawal from int’l pacts sign of its disloyalty

Addressing the second sermon of his Friday prayer speech, Ayatollah Movahedi Kermani referred to US president and administration as vivid example of arrogance, adding that Trump is on one hand after holding talks and on the other hand sanctions Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The US earlier sanctioned Zarif, targeting the country's top spokesman and potentially hurting chances of diplomatic talks amid rising tensions between the two countries.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry in a statement condemned the US administration’s move to sanction Zarif.

The Foreign Ministry said that the latest US measure is a clear sign of the US administration’s frustration.

The new US sanction reveals its administration’s fear and weakness vis-à-vis the Islamic Republic of Iran’s smart diplomacy which is based upon logic, it added.

Movahedi Kermani urged world leaders not to compare Iran with other countries in the region.

Pointing to Supreme Leader’s emphasis on resistance, he said Iran could stand arrogance led by the US by its resistance.

Iran’s resistance has broken US hegemony in the world, he said adding that Iran shot down US drone by relying on its domestic power.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he referred to US and its allies’ struggle in Yemeni war quagmire.

He also alluded to UAE delegation recent trips to Iran, saying the UAE has also changed its position as regard Yemen.

The United Nations Security Council adopted Resolution 2451 to support the Stockholm Agreement on deployment of a team in order to facilitate monitoring and implementing the Agreement and installing truce in important Yemeni ports.

The resolution mainly focuses on sending essential commodities to the Yemeni people, supporting the Stockholm Agreement, assigning the Secretary-General of the United Nations to implement it and observing the ceasefire.

The fourth round of Yemen peace talks kicked off in Stockholm, Sweden on December 6 with the attendance of the UN and the government representatives. It agreed to install truce in Yemeni ports of al-Hudaydah, al-Salif and Ayn Issa.

Saudi Arabia and its regional allies attacked Yemen in March 2015 to bring back to power the deposed president of Yemen Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Since then, the invaders have committed horrible war crimes against Yemeni civilians.

