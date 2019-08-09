FM spox stresses Iran's right to fight Zionist presence in Persian Gulf

He made the remarks in reaction to certain rumours that Zionist regime is getting ready to join the US military coalition aiming to so-called safeguarding shipping in the Persian Gulf.

Mousavi said Iran believes that this coalition is provocative. He also noted that Iran regards any presence of the Zionist occupiers in this coalition that its illegitimate presence is cause of insecurity and instability in the Middle East as a vivid threat against its security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He added that in the framework of Iran’s defensive policy, it will have no doubt and the US and the Israeli regime will be responsible for this dangerous act.

Referring to US attempts to create military coalition or holding maritime security meeting in the pretext of safeguarding shipping in the Persian Gulf, Mousavi said Iran as one of the Persian Gulf states, considers the Persian Gulf as part of its territory and believes that the presence of trans-regional forces in the Persian Gulf not only provides no aid to reinforces security in this region but prepares the grounds for tensions and crisis in this sensitive area.

Iran expresses its opposition against creating such coalition and describes it as provocative and deceiving measure, he said adding that creators of such coalition together with its members will be regarded as cause of tension in the region.

In line with Iranophobia policies, Americans are after creating a coalition in the Persian Gulf which will increase tensions in the region more than ever.

Many countries including Japan, Germany, France and Spain have so far opposed joining the maritime coalition.

Iran’s Defense Minister said on Thursday that the security of the Persian Gulf could be merely maintained by the regional states in the region, adding that the alliance the US is seeking to form will only cause insecurity.

He stressed that boosting ties with the neighboring countries is a main principle of Iran's foreign and defense policies.

Hatami stated that the US is the major cause of insecurity in the region, adding that it should not be allowed to turn into a circus for foreigners.

Referring to the reports on the Zionist regime’s inclination to join the US military coalition in the region, the Iranian defense minister warned that the move could lead to a catastrophe in the region.

