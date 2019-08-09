IRGC commander says borderlines define national strategic identity

In a meeting with the IRGC commanders at the end of a trip to Kermanshah province, the Majar General on Friday commended the border guards for protecting the borders of the Islamic Republic of Iran at the highest and tough peaks in the western border of the country.

He further noted that not country can survive without consolidated and safe borders especially a country like Iran, which is facing with near, powerful, diverse, dense and widespread threats.

The first defense shield that must be impenetrable is borders, in fact, the border is a national strategic identity and has a strategic role in the grand strategies of the system and the country, the senior military official undescored.

The IRGC commander assessed the role of the IRGC’s Ground Force in defending the border alongside other armed forces as sensitive and strategic and needed to develop and link to the surrounding phenomena and achievements, and noted that threats and realities facing the region require these capabilities and appropriate alignment given to new geography of security in West Asia are considered seriously.

The commander of the IRGC described controlling all movements of terrorist groups and enemies, even across the country's borders, as a major achievement for the IRGC.

