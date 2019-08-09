Iranian student bags gold medal of Taekwondo World Championships

The student, who had qualified for the fourth round of the Tashkent World Championship in Uzbekistan bagged gold medal.

The second day of the Fourth Round of World Taekwondo Championship finished with 4 gold and bronze medals for Iranian athletes.

Iranian national team had five representatives which Bakhshinejad, in 47g weight category after a break, defeated Sofia Pokotilu of Ukraine 6-3, leading behind Kritika Panyakham of Thailand 33-11. She in semifinal raced against Beth Christie of UK defeating her 34-13, and eventually beat Andrea Mandiulosu of Colombia 15-14 to snatch gold medal.

9455**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish