Iran's global position in shooting improving

Talking to IRNA at the annual meeting of the Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province Shooting Committee in Yasuj, west of the country, Ali Dadgar said that the steadily improving of Iran's shooting position in the world relates to both the men's and women's sectors, and the young athletes have gained more successes in recent years.

The Shooting Federation, due to unilateral economic sanctions of enemies and an unprecedented increase in the foreign exchange rate, has a serious constraint on providing the necessary funding and equipment and a number of problems for in providing weapons, equipment, bullets for provincial bodies, the official highlighted.

The president of the Shooting Federation said planning has been done to increase the quota for the nation's athletes to participate in Tokyo Olympics to five or 6 athletes.

