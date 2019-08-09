Zarif honored at ECO Artists’ Exhibition

Farzin Pirouzpay, director of the Artistic Illumination Institute, praised the continued cooperation of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Cultural Institute's president with Illuminated Manuscript’s artists.

The ceremony was attended by Mohammad Mehdi Mazaheri, head of the Eco Cultural Institute, well-known Iranian tenor Shahram Nazeri, a group of prominent illuminated manuscript masters and other artists, as well as a number of diplomats during a ceremony at the venue of the international institution.

Head of the Iranian-Albanian Friendship Association Ali Eqbali, too, referred to the issue of the sanctions against the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, expressed ECO president and the guests’ support for the Iranian top diplomat and went on to say that one of the components that Iran can directly introduce itself to the world, is cultural Iran.

According to IRNA, on Wednesday July 24, the US Treasury Department announced the news of sanctioning Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Majid Takhte Ravanchi described the sanctions against Iranian Foreign Minister as a sign of the US insincerity to negotiate with Iran, saying the sanctions cannot quell Mohammad Javad Zarif’s eloquent and persuasive words.

In an exclusive interview with IRNA, Takhte Ravanchi noted that the sanctions against head of diplomacy apparatus of Iran is the most important reason for US officials' insincerity to negotiate with Iran.

The talks of the head of the diplomatic apparatus of the Islamic Republic of Iran with foreign media, especially during a trip to New York to attend UN meetings, infuriated the US officials, especially Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and “Team B”, so that the US has imposed some restrictions on Zarif.

Despite these limitations, the Iranian Foreign Minister responded positively to the demands of several US media outlets, and, in the language of logic and reasoning, exposed the false claims of White House officials, the Zionist regime, as well as the Saudis.

US President Donald Trump wrote on his Twitter account on Monday that the Iranians never won a war, but never lost a negotiation.

These statements clearly indicate that the White House has been frustrated by the initiatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran for negotiations and has failed to form the coalition they have been seeking for the past two years.

“Team B” and John Bolton’s interviews on Thursday show their satisfaction with Zarif’s sanction and have the illusion that via Zarif’s sanction they could weaken Iran's negotiating power and reach a new deal.

