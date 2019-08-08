Veep says bullying Iran of no avail

Addressing a joint meeting of Khorasan Razavi Administrative Council and Headquarters Resistance Economic late on Thursday, he added that the West and Europe have seen strength of Iran in various fields and now they are seeking to find a solution to their problems with Iran.

"Britons seized the Iranian tanker in a maritime piracy, but they saw Iran seized their tanker with strength and legal reasoning," he said, noting that such acts proved Iran's political, economic stability, solidarity and coordination among the officials.

It's more than a year that the US has withdrawn from JCPOA and they thought that economic pressures would create tension in Iran but economic situation this year is better than last year, he said.

Referring to the problems in selling oil, Jahangiri called on the officials to generate new sources of income so that public resistance against foreign difficulties will increase.

Reiterating that the budget should be totally isolated from oil sales, he said, "If the US is seeking to block Iran's currency revenues, we should find new approaches in economic exchanges."

Pointing to characteristics of Khorasan Razavi province, he said, "We are sensitive over the province, as it is biggest province in the country and its issues are considered national."

Jahangiri arrived in Mashhad on Thursday on a two-day official visit to the province.

He is slated to inaugurate several production and industrial projects during his stay in the province.

