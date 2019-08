Zarrin-na’l in the weight category of – 41 kg hit rivals from Germany, Taiwan, Uzbekistan and Australia, respectively.

She defeated Thai rival 39-28 in the final match and grabbed a gold medal.

The 4th World Taekwondo Cadet Championships kicked off with the attendance of 550 athletes from 64 countries on August 7 and will wrap up on August 10.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish