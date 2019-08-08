7 workshops to be held in Iran’s Children Film fest

A workshop named ‘what kind of movies are children interested in’ is going to be held by Lotte Svendsen from Denmark.

Anush Babayan from Armenia and Mode Amsen from France will hold workshops ‘contemporaty child of Iran’ and ‘Cannes and Berlinale film markets’, respectively.

Alexander Atane will also come to Iran during the event to hold a workshop titled ‘How can you a short animated movie on your own?’

Furthermore, Yoo Jong-un from South Korea, Catherine Docorn from Germany as well as Dragan Milinkovic form Serbia will hold specialized workshops on the sidelines of the festival.

The 32nd International Film Festival for Children and Youth is slated to be held in Province of Isfahan from August 19 to 26, 2019 in the feature, short story, web series, long animation, short animation sections.

