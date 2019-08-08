Iran's defense chief says US coalition to cause regional insecurity

In phone talks with his Kuwaiti, Qatari and Omani counterparts, Brigadier General Amir Hatami said that Iran has tried hard to provide the security in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman.

Referring to the security as the common ground of the neighboring countries, he added that the countries should launch constructive dialogue on the issue.

He stressed that boosting ties with the neighboring countries is a main principle of Iran's foreign and defense policies.

Hatami stated that the US is the major cause of insecurity in the region, adding that it should not be allowed to turn into a circus for foreigners.

Referring to the reports on the Zionist regime’s inclination to join the US military coalition in the region, the Iranian defense minister warned that the move could lead to a catastrophe in the region.

Defense minister of Kuwait Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, for his part, said that his country respects Iran’s pivotal role in establishing security and peace in the region.

He added that the people and government of Iran proved being a good neighbor when Saddam Hussein attacked Kuwait.

Defense minister of Qatar Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah, in his phone call with Hatami, stated that undoubtedly security must be achieved by the countries in the Persian Gulf region and Iran plays a significant role in this regard.

Defense minister of Oman Bader bin Saood Al Busaidi, noted that countries in the region should cooperate to maintain the security of the waters and emphasized that Iran and Oman’s naval cooperation is crucial to protection of the freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

