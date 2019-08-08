Intelligence minister says US put final nail on coffin of talks with Iran

US President Donald Trump in May 2018 withdrew Washington from the historic nuclear deal with Iran, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), calling it the worst deal the US has ever entered.

After the withdrawal, he re-imposed economic sanctions on Iran that were supposed to be suspended under the deal.

Iranian Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi said, "What guarantees it that the next US president would not violate Trump's administrations obligations?", questioning the US credibility in international agreements.

Trump's withdrawal from the JCPOA was the last nail in the coffin of any negotiation with Iran, he added, arguing that no wise party will agree to talk with the US.

The unilateral move by Trump was criticized by many members of the international community.

