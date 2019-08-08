Journalists narrators of Iranian discourse in post-Western era: FM spox

"Iranian journalists are partners, narrators and powerful arm of Iranian discourse in the post-Western world," Abbas Mousavi wrote in a Twitter on commemoration of Iran's national Reporters' Day (August 8) on Thursday.

In the process of the international system transformation and transition, Iranian journalists' narrations are urgently needed in the modern era, he added.

He congratulated the day to all active, patriot Iranian journalists, particularly those who report on the country's foreign policy.

The same day in 1998, Mahmoud Saremi, a correspondent of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) in Afghanistan, was killed in Taliban's attack on the Iranian consulate in Mazar Sharif.

