Iran’s cultural engineering map open to int'l cooperation

The cultural engineering map is comprised of 13 strategic plans, one of which is cultural communications between Iran and the world, Saeed-Reza Ameli, secretary of Iran’s Supreme Council of Cultural Revolution (SCCR) told IRNA.

"Definitely intercultural communication is a very wide area, and the plan embraces and welcomes any kind of such communication," he said.

Referring to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the Iranian official said that international cultural communications officially started by the organization.

Noting that balance and freedom of act is regarded as a core feature of cultural interactions, Ameli said no country will accept other cultures' domination, as there should be multilateral interactions among cultures without one culture being dominated by others.

So UNESCO or other international organizations across the world will find Iran's cultural engineering map flexible enough to cooperate with, he added.

Commenting on UNESCO Educational Agenda 2030, the official noted that generalization of some values is not viable.

"We have to respect particularization as universalization will not work if we do not observe the particularization," he argued, saying that if there is no flexibility in the Agenda the independence of cultures as a main feature will be damaged.

Sometimes such a drawback might affect the whole plans, he noted.

Referring to Iran's national plans for sustainable development, including those specific for education, Ameli said the country is implementing a plan for development of education in the country.

"The document, however, is not absolute as it is subject to continuous change," he said implying that the document can be evolved as a result of cultural cooperation.

