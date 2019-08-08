Iran says "Suspicious meetings" undermines regional security

Referring to the upcoming meetings to be hosted by Manama on the so-called issue of maritime security, the spokesman of Iran's Foreign Ministry Abbas Mousavi said in a statement that such "suspicious" and "provocative" meetings and the "accusations" against Iran in the recent statements of Bahrain Foreign ministry as disturbing factors in the regional security and stability are denounced.

Bahraini Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa and the US special representative for Iran Brian Hook on Wednesday announced that Manama will play host to a Warsaw follow-up meeting in October to discuss maritime security.

The Iranian diplomat said that such moves will set the ground for military intervention of extra-regional forces such as the Zionist Israeli regime in the Persian Gulf.

The spokesman called on Bahrain to take a constructive stance and stop taking such unwise moves.

The security of countries in the region is inseparable, and there will be no security for certain states at the cost of others', he warned, adding that it is advisable that countries in the region take prudent stances to prevent any provocative intervention of foreigners.

Manama meeting will come amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran in the Persian Gulf. The US has criticized Iran's measures in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, including the seizure of a UK tanker, that Tehran describes them as in line with the international maritime law.

9156**2050

