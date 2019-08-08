Commercial attache says Iran, Iraq to boost expo cooperation

Referring to a memorandum of understanding between Iran and Iraq on holding exhibitions, Nasser Behzad said, "Presenting goods and services of Iranian providers at exhibitions, participating in international expositions, hosting specialized fairs, cooperation and coordination, and dissemination of trade information as well as providing infrastructures through expo regulations are among the main pivots of the agreement."

The MoU has been applicable since the beginning of this [Persian] year and will be extendable for five years, he said.

He described the agreement a golden opportunity for Iran to introduce its quality products and planning for a stable distribution, finding direct access to Iraqi market and marketing of the products through the exhibitions that will be held in both countries.

The officials also highlighted the role of such cooperation in boosting Iran's non-oil exports.

The achievement get more prominence against the backdrop of US sanctions against Iran's crude, as oil forms the backbone of Iran's foreign income.

Behzad said that holding some 20 commercial exhibitions and visits of trade delegations to Iraq by the end of the year (21 March 2020) is expected.

