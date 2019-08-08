8 August 2019 - 10:15
Main headlines of Iranian English-language dailies on August 8

Tehran, Aug 8, IRNA – The main headlines of the Iranian English dailies on Thursday are as follows:

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Banks help tax collection

- Central banks start aggressive rate cuts

- Non-oil trade surplus with VISTA reaches $420m

** IRAN NEWS

- Leader urges Iranian youth to expand borders of science

- Rouhani again asks Macron to facilitate trade with Iran

- Iran to showcase own version of Russian S-300 missile

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani urges restored banking, oil ties for Iran under JCPOA

- Iran's security not merchantable

- Taliban bomb attack kills 14, wounds 145

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Ayatollah Khameini to Iranian youth: Push boundaries of advancement

- Rewards of the Rites & Rituals at the holy Ka'ba

- Iran chess master among top 15 in world

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Do not let your talents stop

- Domestic manufacturers to supply RAI with rail, wagons

- Iran to unveil 'Bavar-373' air defense system on August 22

