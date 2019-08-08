Main headlines of Iranian English-language dailies on August 8

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Banks help tax collection
- Central banks start aggressive rate cuts
- Non-oil trade surplus with VISTA reaches $420m
** IRAN NEWS
- Leader urges Iranian youth to expand borders of science
- Rouhani again asks Macron to facilitate trade with Iran
- Iran to showcase own version of Russian S-300 missile
** IRAN DAILY
- Rouhani urges restored banking, oil ties for Iran under JCPOA
- Iran's security not merchantable
- Taliban bomb attack kills 14, wounds 145
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Ayatollah Khameini to Iranian youth: Push boundaries of advancement
- Rewards of the Rites & Rituals at the holy Ka'ba
- Iran chess master among top 15 in world
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Do not let your talents stop
- Domestic manufacturers to supply RAI with rail, wagons
- Iran to unveil 'Bavar-373' air defense system on August 22
