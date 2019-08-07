Iran-Turkey border wall to being built to counter terrorism

Speaking to reporters in Orumiyeh on Wednesday, Idris Akbıyık added that by building this wall, terrorists' movements will be controlled and cooperation between Iran and Turkey will be expanded; it will also be effective in controlling border commute.

He said that Turkey is planning to finish this wall by the end of this year, but the working and climate conditions will be effective in this regard as well.

Referring to the regular meetings of the officials in the city of Orumiyeh and the province, the Turkish governor went on to say that Terrorism is "our common enemy and we are always working to address this fundamental problem in the region".

Iran and Turkey have a lot in common in terms of culture, and "we will all benefit from these partnerships to further our cooperation".

