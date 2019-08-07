Zarif’s legitimacy playing important role in global enlightenment against US

The Political, Defense and Security Commission of the Assembly of Ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran, including the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defense, Intelligence and the Interior in the past 40 years, in a recent statement released on Wednesday, condemned an unprecedented and unreasonable action by the US government to sanction Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The commission considered the US government's action as a result of repeated failures in its political and international fora against the Iranian nation and announced its support for the foreign minister as the official in charge of the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Commission firmly believes that the capabilities, influence of the word, legitimacy, and thus the influence of the Foreign Minister's sincere efforts on world public opinion, play an important role in thwarting anti-Iranian policies and global enlightenment on the US government’s economic terrorism. The United States has fought against the noble and patient Iranian nation, and this has caused the United States to try to ignore the Iranian Foreign Minister's rightful voice on behalf of the Iranian people.

The Commission is confident that the unlawful and contrary to international practice against the Islamic Republic of Iran's Foreign Minister, like all US conspiracies and anti-Iranian actions against the Iranian nation, will fail and cannot hinder the honest efforts and with the dignity of the Foreign Minister in conveying the massage of Iranian nation's oppression and resistance to the world.

