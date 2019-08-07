Iran Sharif University grabs 2 gold medals in IMC 2019

According to IMC website, the event was organized by University College London and hosted by the American University in Bulgaria.

The International Mathematics Competition for University Students was held in the attendance of over 70 teams in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria on July 28 - August 3 2019.

In addition to Sharif University, students of Amirkabir University of Technology and K. N. Toosi University of Technology attended the event.

"The competition is planned for students completing their first, second, third or fourth year of university education with a maximum age of 23 years old at the time of the competition," IMC reported.

"There is no minimum age limit. Problems are from the fields of Algebra, Analysis (Real and Complex), Geometry and Combinatorics. The working language is English," it added.

