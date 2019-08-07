Kish ready to host ECO competitions

Speaking in a meeting with Kish officials, Gholam Hassan Mozaffari said MoU was signed by Sports and Youth Ministry, Olympic Committee, ECO and Kish Free Zone Organization for holding this event and other international sports events in Kish Island.

Speaking to IRNA, the managing director of Kish Free Zone Organization said operation have been started for reinforcing infrastructures and reconstruction of the required sites for holding the event.

Referring to Kish Island successful background for hosting various international events, he expressed hope for the ECO event more successful.

Participants also emphasized the importance of changing Kish Island to Iran's cultural and sports diplomacy hub.

The Economic Cooperation Organization or ECO is an Asian political and economic intergovernmental organization which was founded in 1985 in Tehran by the leaders of Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey.

It provides a platform to discuss ways to improve development and promote trade and investment opportunities.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish