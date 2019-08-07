Canoe cruising for exploring underground beauties

This amazing tourist attraction is located around 150 kilometers from Urmia - provincial capital of West Azarbaijan province- and 43 kilometers from the city of Mahabad.

Sahoulan which means ‘frost’ in local language is the second largest water cave of Iran and is situated in a village with the same name.

The formation of Sahoulan dates back to the Cretaceous period and it was discovered about 125 years ago.

This underground attraction which has been registered on the National Heritage list has been opened to public since 2000.

The cave has two entrances and has been created by the corrosive effect of water.

It is worth mentioning that the cave spans in an area of 2 hectares. The height of Sahoulan’s roof from the surface of the lake is 50 meters and the depth of water in some places is 30 meters.

What is stunning is that eye-catching stalagmites of the cave in varied shapes will undoubtedly amaze every visitor.

What is more is that the adventure seekers will be surprised when they realize pigeons, bats and even leeches inhabit the cave.

Head of Sahoulan water cave in Mahabad told IRNA that 40000 tourists and travelers have visited this place since the beginning of summer.

Yousef Mahmoudzadeh added that 3500 foreign tourists from countries like Iraq, France, Sweden and Swiss have also visited the cave.

At present 14 pedal canoes along with 8 lifeguards are on duty inside the cave in case of emergency, he noted.

He stated that 10 suites are well-prepared in the vicinity of the cave for those who want to see more of the cave and are willing to enjoy landscapes of the nearby village.

Therefore, for those curious sightseers who are fond of unfolding the mysteries of an intriguing cave, Sahoulan is a marvelous tourist destination.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish