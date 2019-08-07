Iran, Russia discuss ongoing development in Persian Gulf

In the meeting both sides examined various aspects of current development in the Middle East, Persian Gulf and Yemen.

They also discussed issues related to Libya, Palestine, Lebanon and also Russia initiative together with establishing collective security in the region.

Sanaei appreciated Russia stance in condemning US sanctions on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The US earlier sanctioned Zarif, targeting the country's top spokesman and potentially hurting chances of diplomatic talks amid rising tensions between the two countries.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry in a statement condemned the US administration’s move to sanction Zarif.

The Foreign Ministry said that the latest US measure is a clear sign of the US administration’s frustration.

The new US sanction reveals its administration’s fear and weakness vis-à-vis the Islamic Republic of Iran’s smart diplomacy which is based upon logic, it added.

Iran and Russia have common stands with regards to Middle East issues and the efforts made by both countries were the main cause of terrorists' failure especially in Syria.

Tehran and Moscow are against foreigners' presence in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

Russia has recently presented a plan calling for security in the Persian Gulf based on which the Persian Gulf will be safeguarded by the littoral states and the foreigners should leave the region.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish