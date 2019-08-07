Iranian commandos shining in Russia

During the event which was held in Pskov, Russian and China ranked first and second.

The Russian commandos passed the way in 44:31 minutes and stood in the first place.

Chinese rival also stood on the second position after passing the way in 44:43 minutes.

In Airborne category Russia ranked first, Belarus and China stood on the second and third places.

The 5th International Army Games is underway with the attendance of over 30 countries on August 3-17.

The first round of the competitions was hosted by Russia and Kazakhstan.

The International Army Games is a Russian military sports event organized by the Ministry of Defense of Russia (MoD).

The annual International Army Games, which have taken place since August 2015, involve close to 30 countries battling it out in dozens of competitions over two weeks to prove which nation has the most military might.

The games have been referred to as the War Olympics.

In addition to the competition, the International Army Games includes a military theme park, a recruitment station, and souvenir shops.

Some 22 cadets from the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps in tank team, 44 forces from the Navy, 42 commandos from the Army Air Force and 14 police officers will participate in the competitions.

Two fields of diving in depth (hosted by the Navy) and road patrolling (hosted by police) will be held in Kish Island and Tehran.

