Iran to host Russian road patrol race

Brigadier General Amir Hussein Yavari noted on Wednesday that Russian international military or military contests of world armies, which have a 5 or 6 year history, are hosted annually by this country and some Eurasian countries, including the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The police official went on to say that Iran will host two road patrol races on August 1-25 at the Iranian Land Complex and deep diving (Navy of Army) on Kish Island.

Today, we are witnessing the presence of Russia with 15, Armenia 7, Uzbekistan 7 contesters, as participants, and two countries of Venezuela and Pakistan, each with 2 as observers in Iran.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish