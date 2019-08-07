Envoy says Iran, Ecuador have close views on int'l communities

Ecuador has always had the same vote as that of Iran in all UN resolutions, Ortega told IRNA.

Iran and Ecuador enjoy good political, economic and cultural relations.

He also pointed to Iranians' trip to Ecuador saying they require no visa.

He stressed the fact that Ecuador has always supported Iran's efforts for freedom and independence of its national sovereignty.

Iran imports $100 million banana from Ecuador every year, he said, adding that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was supposed to visit Ecuador but issues related to Iran nuclear deal caused delay in this trip.

He went on to say that about 1,000 Iranians are living in Ecuador.

Elsewhere in his remarks Ortega pointed to Ecuador efforts for de-escalating tensions in Venezuela and finding a unified solution for the crisis.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish