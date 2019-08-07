World junior champion says American opponent disrespects Iranian people

Rahman Amouzad Khalili is a freestyle wrestler from Khalilabad village in Behshahr city in Mazandaran province who was able to bag his second gold medal in the junior category this year.

Amouzad faced American Steve Paulin in the semifinal of the World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria. At the beginning of this contest Iranian wrestler based on the Iranian tradition extended his hand to the US arrogant young wrestler.

It was not too long after the second time, that Amouzad Khalili lifted his opponent to the sky with a beautiful technique, eventually defeating his opponent with a perfect score of 12-0.

Khalili told IRNA on Wednesday that the US opponent with this move at the beginning of the contest disrespected the Iranian people and he responded.

In response to the question whether he was motivated to defeat him when faced the reaction of the American opponent? The Iranian wrestler noted that he focused only on the contest and only thought about victory and at one point he used the US’ negligence and defeated him.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish