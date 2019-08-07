Iran to officially open new border crossings for Iraq

Majlis on Wednesday approved the new border crossings for Iraq named Sardasht-Kileh Shin in Western Azarbaijan, Shushami, Soomar and Sheikh Saleh in Kermanshah Province as well as Chilat in Ilam Province.

The new approvals pave the way for faster commute of people between the two countries ahead of largest Shia religious ritual Arbaeen.

New border crossings not only promotes local trades but also helps increase wider Iran-Iraq trade exchange.

The Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq seek to reach dlrs. 20 billion in their annual trade until 2021.

