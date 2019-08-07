Iraqi Chamber of Commerce’s officials pay visit to Ilam Industrial township

During the visit, Head of the Ilam Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture Shaban Foroutan announced the effort to attract Iraqi investors’ participation in the province, adding that Ilam province has many favorable capacities in producing and exporting various products.

Ilam province is ready to cooperate with Iraqi investors in production and export, said Foroutan.

He went on to say that these visits were aimed at introducing Ilam province's production and export capabilities and capacities to members of the Iraqi delegation and declaring the province's readiness for joint venture with investors.

The Iraqi delegation today visited four manufacturing units in the field of chemical, food and textile with exporting capacity, as well as visiting the province's Science and Technology Park’s achievements as part of the delegation's second day trip to Ilam.

He stressed that the presence of Iraqi investors in Ilam province would increase the level of productivity, production and exports in the province.

The Iraqi delegation traveled to Ilam from the provinces of Babel, Diyala and Diwaniyah, and signed an agreement with the Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture yesterday at the presence of the Economic Deputy Governor of Ilam.

