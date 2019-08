In the final round of the Belt and Road Hunan International Chess Open, Khadem al-Sharieh received 23 ratings and a grandmaster norm.

Indian rival with 2638 points ranked first, China with 2736 points ranked second and Egyptian player stood on the third place.

The event was held with the attendance of 73 players from 16 countries.

9376**1430

