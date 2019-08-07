Cuba, Iran to turn sanction into opportunities to attain more development: Statement

“The two countries of Republic of Cuba and Islamic Republic of Iran resumed their diplomatic relations on August 8th, 1979. In this way, Cuba was one of the first countries that recognized the new republic that was born out of a historic revolution. It was the beginning of friendly relations between the two nations that has continued until this date,” read a statement by the Cuban Embassy, celebrating the resumption of bilateral ties between Tehran and Havana as the two sanctioned nations eye closer ties on the 40th anniversary of their diplomatic ties.

The document went on to hail bilateral support between the two countries, highlighting scientific and medical cooperation.

“Cuba values old relations and recognizes Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear energy without discrimination,” said the statement.

The Cuban representative in Iran stressed that both countries can turn the US sanctions into opportunities to further develop their economic and trade ties.

“Cuba and Iran have decided to move along the path of independence and self-determination while a power is trying to destroy them,” it reiterated.

