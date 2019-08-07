Zarif says Iran's power is derived from people

Speaking on occasion of the day of Islamic Human Rights and Dignity in Tehran, the foreign minister said, "We never purchase or sell security because our progress and legitimacy originate from our people."

Describing the US sanctions against Iran as "terrorism", he said that the measures have targeted people and the entire humanity.

Some countries assume that security is purchasable, or they can guarantee by paying for it or through arms deal, zarif said.

Referring to the financial and logistic support of some states in the region and the West during the war of former Iraqi regime against Iran, the foreign minister said "The Saudi Arabia gave 75 billion dollars worth of arms to Saddam's regime to fight with Iran and kill Iranian people, but it did not understand that money does not lead to security, as Saddam used the same weapons against Saudi Arabia afterwards."

"Yesterday was the 74th anniversary of Hiroshima nuclear bombing," he said adding that nuclear weapons are based on an ideology that prefers to kill hundreds of thousands of people to put an end to a war.

Defining terrorism as use of force to impose intended political goals, Zarif quoted the US Foreign Minister Mike Pompeo as saying that the US will exert maximum pressure on Iranian people so that they themselves change their government.

"If this is not terrorism, what else can it be?" Zarif asked.

This is a policy the discourse of which is based on imposition, eradication, expansionism and absconding, he said.

The Iranian diplomat also emphasized that according to the view of the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei Iran will never used nuclear weapons, so the fear of Iran does not have to do with nuclear weapons or its regional presence.

Rather they fear Iran's discourse and approach, he added.

He noted that what was formed under the pretext of non-proliferation was only a mean to impose sanctions on Iran, as those who were the founders of the non-proliferation system did not spare any effort to help Saddam in using the same weapons against Iran.

Criticizing the pressures on Iran to stop manufacturing its own weapons, the foreign minister affirmed that Iran will not outsource its security.

"We are prepared to cooperate," he said, "We have proved that we are not seeking conflicts, but our discourse cannot be changed either."

The discourse that emphasizes the human rights is not only a divine responsibility, rather it is also a necessity to its national security, the foreign minister said.

"That's because our security is not attained through reliance on others, rather it is rooted in the people themselves," he said.

The foreign minister also said that Tehran is seeking constructive interaction that is in line with its own discourse.

