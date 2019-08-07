1st organic rice harvested in Iran

The organic rice was harvested at a 10-hectare supervised farm in Bayekala Village in eastern Mazandaran Province in northern Iran.

The harvested rice is of Tarom and Hashemi varieties that were cultivated after eight years of studies.

More than 40 percent of the internal rice market is supported by rice farmers in northern Mazandaran Province.

The organic rice cultivation is to preserve the environment and food security.

In organic farming, grains are local and without any damages, the fertilizer is totally of the animals as well as green and biologic fertilizer. Farms also use trichogramma wasps and pheromone traps to kill the Asiatic rice borer.

9218**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish