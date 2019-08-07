Iran leaping to do away with hepatitis

The Center for Communicable Diseases Control of Iran is determined to eradicate the disease as soon as possible, said Rasheed Ramezani.

Ramezani said that the minister and his health deputy personally are pursuing the issue and have promised they will cooperate in the plan.

Saying that proving the necessary medication is the biggest problem in the way of eradicating hepatitis, he added that medicine is expensive, but the ministry is trying to provide the necessary financial sources.

Regarding the helps from the World Health Organization, he said that the WHO has just helped in organizing the plan and though it has helped other people financially, it didn’t back Iran; with the beginning of the US sanctions, the conditions have worsened.

"If we can make a leap in controlling hepatitis, we can easily eradicate the disease by or long before 2030, much sooner than many other countries."

If Iran can reduce the spread of the disease by 90% and the deaths by 65%, we can say that we have implemented the eradication program, he added.

Referring to the ministry's success in measuring blood pressure of the people of the country, he said that in countries that the issue is of the highest priority, a maximum of three million people are examined, but Iran tested 30 million people, which shows Iran has a good condition in the field of eradicating diseases.

Geographically speaking, Ramezani said that Iran is among the countries with lowest hepatitis prevalence with only 1.5% (less than 1.5 million people) infected with hepatitis type B and 0.5% (less than 200 thousand) infected with type C.

He said that northern, northeastern and Sistan-Baluchestan have more cases of the hepatitis.

A number of people infected with hepatitis type B and C are not diagnosed and therefore the disease can lead to total damage of the liver or cancer, he said.

He added that the necessary equipment for diagnosis and total treatment of hepatitis is available in the country; anyone who has had a jeopardizing behavior, like having tattoos and injecting narcotics, should refer to the medical centers to be examined.

The most common causes of hepatitis worldwide are viruses, heavy alcohol use, certain medications, toxins, other infections, and autoimmune diseases.

