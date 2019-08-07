Rouhani says US got to know sanctions will go nowhere

Rouhani said that the US administration has got disappointed with their attempt to change the Islamic Republic system and breaking the independence of the Iranian nation.

They thought it was probable for them about 80 to 90 percent until one and a half years ago, but, now, they got to know that is not likely to happen even by one percent, the president said.

Noting that the Iranian people have passed behind a tough year, and are passing behind another tough year, Rouhani said that thank God while the government’s capability and resources are limited, the people’s patience are unlimited.

