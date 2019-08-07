US sanctions against Zarif a blatant act: Ex-Pakistani envoy

In an interview with IRNA, Abdul Basit asked how the US can impose sanctions on the foreign minister of Iran.

The US Department of the Treasury had imposed sanctions against Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Zarif, who has been Iran’s foreign minister since 2013, was the chief negotiator in the multinational nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Abdul Basit added that sanctioning Iran is a political move and unfortunately Zionist Regime along with other Muslim countries are siding with the US as they have some issues with Iran.

“All these things have added to the problem and made it more difficult,” said former head of Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI).

The foreign affairs expert added said Pakistan as a matter of principle is against any unilateral sanctions and if the US has any problem, the best way has always been to go to the United Nations.

“Since the United Nations and P5+1 process is already there, so I find it very strange as to why the US would imposed unilateral sanctions on Iran,” said the diplomat.

Abdul Basit expressing his views said that the US policy on Iran is confused. He said that the US has already withdrawn from the JCPOA and is asking for more things beyond the peaceful nuclear program of Iran like ballistic missiles and issues in Middle East.

“So I think Iran is absolutely right and under no compulsion enters into talks with the US on these issues because these issues are extraneous to 2015 deal,” noted the former ambassador.

He said Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is very articulate and active and one of the most prominent foreign ministers I have ever seen in the world and whatever he says, will be in conformity with his command and credibility.

“Mr Zarif has been all over the world putting across Iran’s view point on tough issues so I think he is an asset for Iran and whatever is an asset for Iran is a matter of concern for the US,” said the diplomat.

